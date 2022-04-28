ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Columbia woman found guilty in newborn child's death

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0fMM8rbc00

A Columbia woman was found guilty in the death of her newborn child in 2018.

Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child.

On November 1, 2018, Howard County Police were called to Howard County General Hospital after Akers had been taken from her home by paramedics.

While being taken to the hospital, Akers did not tell first responders about the birth of her newborn.

On November 2, 2018, an autopsy was done on Baby Akers and a report was issued in March of 2019 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which classified the death as a homicide.

The report stated the infant was a healthy, full-term baby and alive at birth. The cause of death was declared as asphyxiation and exposure.

“This was truly one of the most difficult cases my office has ever had to prosecute because we had the burden of proving the baby was born alive,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “Thanks to the great work of HCPD detectives, our prosecutors, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and other experts, we were able to prove to a jury that the egregious and unconscionable actions of Ms. Akers ultimately led to the murder of her own child. After three and half years of working on this case, we are grateful the jury found Ms. Akers guilty of this heinous crime and we were able to obtain justice for Baby Akers.”

Akers will be sentenced on July 29, 2022. She could face up to life in prison.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Police#Violent Crime#State#Hcpd
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Baby Killer Faces Life In Prison For 2-Year-Old Daughter's Death

A Baltimore man will soon know his fate after he was found guilty of brutally beating and subsequently killing his two-month-old daughter. Quar’an Allen is facing a life sentence, plus 40 years, for the death of Elsie Cottman in 2019. Allen was found guilty on several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and child abuse resulting in death.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy