The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has made its first transfer portal addition of the offseason in the form of Aaronette Vonleh, a forward from the University of Arizona. Vonleh, a freshman last season, suited up 17 times for the Wildcats and averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 17 points for her best effort of the year during an 82-55 victory over Northern Arizona. She scored at least 10 points in four games last season. Hailing from West Linn, Oregon, Vonleh was named the Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO