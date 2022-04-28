ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Antelope father accused of making child pornography: Sheriff's office

By Jeannie Nguyen, Julian Tack
Warning: The contents of this story may be disturbing to readers

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in Antelope who made child pornography.

Sgt. Juan Hidalgo said they got a tip from Ceres police that a man had sent an inappropriate video to another person. When deputies confronted the man at his home, they said they found evidence and arrested him.

“We have found videos. Then this subject here sent him an image of a potentially 3-year-old child orally copulating an adult. We have a suspect and a child female, that live within the same household. We have identified both of them,” Hidalgo said.

This news comes off of the unrelated child pornography-related arrest that happened Tuesday where a man posed as an 11-year-old girl named ‘Lizzy’ to talk to kids between 6- and- 13-years old online and on social media.

Investigators from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Demetrius Davis on Tuesday, nearly five months after his home was searched and seized of electronic devices.

“He was having them perform sexual acts on themselves or their siblings, friends, and he would have them send those videos back to him,” Hidalgo said.

Sacramento County man accused of grooming dozens of children to create porn

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force unit of the sheriff’s office said Davis allegedly “groomed” at least 80 kids nationwide and had contact with more than 100 children worldwide.

“It is heart wrenching to see their reactions of these almost 100 families and there’s more that we’re going to have to talk to,” said Detective Daniel Heaton.

Since the start of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office said sex crimes against children have dramatically increased.

Donna Rice Hughes with Enough is Enough, an organization focused on protecting kids online said parents can do something to help prevent this.

“Putting these software tools in place and some basic safety measures like knowing what your kids are doing and having ongoing conversations with them in a way where they feel like you’re not spying, but that you care,” she said.

The identity of the man arrested in Antelope will not be released to protect the identity of the victim. Davis, the man arrested on Tuesday, will appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
