PULLMAN – In 2021, Washington State put together one of its better defensive seasons in recent memory. The Cougars’ follow-up? It seems to be coming along nicely. Their defense lost a handful of veterans to graduation and brought in a new coordinator, but WSU’s scheme isn’t changing and the Cougars are well-stocked with experienced returners, plus a few high-potential transfers.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO