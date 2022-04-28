Zoning Board denies one, approves four requests

Zoning (file)

EDWARSDVILLE – The Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals voted to deny one request and approved four at its meeting Tuesday.

Jimmy Dean Harrison Jr. had requested the rezoning of 5.91 acres from R-3 Single Family Residential to B-5 Planned Business District to store commercial materials and equipment for a tree-trimming business on his property at 1250 14th St., Cottage Hills.

Harrison had made a similar request at the February meeting, but no ZBA members would make a motion so the matter died. That allowed him to resubmit his application.

Like the last hearing, several neighboring residents spoke in opposition Tuesday citing issues including burning and debris. The board voted 4-1 against the request. Voting in favor was Thomas Ambrose. Nicholas Cohan was absent.

Four other requests were given unanimous approval with very little discussion, no opposition and few questions from board members.

Steven and Lindsey Naylor, owners of 8420 Paradise Key, Alton, requested a variance to construct an accessory building five feet from the west property line rather than the required 15 feet. They cited septic line issues as one of the reasons for the request.

Robert Ruby, owner of 200 N. Center St., East Alton, requested a variance to construct an addition to an existing auto body shop that would be three feet from the property line, rather than the required 10 feet.

Zachary Hartnagel and Amber Hartnagel, owners of 2086 Castle Drive, Edwardsville, requested a variance to construct an attached garage 6.5 feet from the east property line, rather than the required 10 feet.

Lincon Properties LLC, on behalf of Cole Hunter, owner of 7526 Lake James Drive, Edwardsville, requested a variance to construct an accessory building 30 feet high, instead of the maximum 25 feet.

All the decisions move on to the Madison County Board’s Planning & Development Committee before final action by the full county board.