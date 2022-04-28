South Side’s Lattimore inks with Flyght Academy Prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School standout Jaylen Lattimore is heading to Flyght Academy Prep to continue his football career as the senior signed on Wednesday.

A six-foot-three, 225-pound linebacker, Lattimore was an All-SAC honorable mention selection this past fall.

