ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

South Side’s Lattimore inks with Flyght Academy Prep

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQoKn_0fMM60qm00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School standout Jaylen Lattimore is heading to Flyght Academy Prep to continue his football career as the senior signed on Wednesday.

A six-foot-three, 225-pound linebacker, Lattimore was an All-SAC honorable mention selection this past fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Komets nip Nailers in overtime, even up series

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – Mark Rassell tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory over Wheeling on Friday night in game four of their first round series. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two games apiece, as the road team has won all four games. Friday’s win guarantees the […]
NHL
WANE 15

Blackford grad Brown enters NCAA transfer portal

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending half a season at Ball State, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Brown was added mid-season to the Cardinals roster after starting the 2021-22 academic year at Stetson University in Florida. After transferring back home and gaining eligibility, Brown played […]
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Loyd leaving RHIT for DePauw

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rusty Loyd is leaving Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to become the new head men’s basketball coach at DePauw. In eight seasons as the head coach at Rose-Hulman, Loyd led the Fightin’ Engineers to a 120-78 overall record and an 82-43 mark in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. He was named the […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
WANE 15

Blackhawk Christian tops Northrop on the diamond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian bested Northrop 10-4 in baseball on Friday to headline area prep baseball action. Northrop broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Micah Thompson and Jake Boyer both had two RBI for the Braves. Boyer also earned the win on the mound, going […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE-TV

Tom Kelley envisions new school in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After watching an outside group withdraw a proposed charter school in Fort Wayne, Tom Kelley of the Kelley Automotive Group would like to try a different route: collaboration. Kelley envisions “Anthis on steroids” for a school in southeast Fort Wayne to be run in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHR

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Side High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#South Side#Flyght Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Pastor’s Place set to close by end of the month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A local favorite, Pastor’s Place, announced on Wednesday that it would be closing due to staffing shortages. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Friday, April 29 would be the last day the business would be open for dine-in. The restaurant would be open for carry-out only until its official last day of business on May 6.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger sweeps North Side in baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger swept North Side in an SAC doubleheader on Thursday night at the ASH Centre to headline area prep baseball action. The Saints won 19-0 and 14-1. Dwenger improves to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SAC play. North Side drops to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in conference.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WFMJ.com

Softball: South Range pitching duo tosses no-hit-bid vs Jefferson

A pair of South Range softball pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a dominant performance against a Northeast-8 rival. Samantha Susany and Juli Stachowicz of South Range tossed a no-no during an 11-0 shut-out win over Jefferson on Thursday. Susany went the first three innings for the Lady Raiders while...
JEFFERSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Snell sharp in rehab start as TinCaps blank Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Padres lefty Blake Snell looked sharp in his rehab start with the TinCaps on Thursday night on the way to a 4-0 victory by Fort Wayne over visiting Dayton. Snell, who is working his way back from a groin injury, went 4 innings yielding two hits and no runs while […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana Tech advances to WHAC lacrosse title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A day after earning the no. 1 ranking in the nation in the NAIA men’s lacrosse coaches poll, Indiana Tech proved they were the top dog as the Warriors took down Lawrence Tech in the WHAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday night at Warrior Athletic Field. Andrew Ryan and Josh Bramley each […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC to host FC Cincinnati 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne FC announced they will host FC Cincinnati 2 for a friendly match on June 7th at 7pm in Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School. FC Cincinnati 2 is in its first year under the MLS NEXT Pro league. This will be the first […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Cyclones Continue Kelly Cup Playoffs This Week

The Cincinnati Cyclones' playoff fate could be decided as early as Thursday. On April 27, Cincinnati's minor-league professional hockey team will continue its march toward the Kelly Cup with another semi-final game against the Toledo Walleye. The Cyclones are 2-1 on the series, trying to win four out of seven games to advance to the next round of ECHL playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE 15

Nine Saints sign for college sports at Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday, as Paige Aselage (Trine University/track & cross country), Dominic Cruz (soccer/Saint Francis), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria/golf & football), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis/basketball & baseball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College/basketball), Grace Morris (soccer/Saint Francis), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana University/rowing), Owen Shively […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball gets commitment from transfer guard

All eyes had been on Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, but Michigan basketball had eyes on another. Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn was an All-Ivy first-team player who averaged 15.7 points per game in his junior season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He visited Ann Arbor over the past few days and was set to decide soon after departing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy