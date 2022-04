The next Chariho vote on their district budget is on Thursday, May 5. The vote is not on a Tuesday. Tuesday, May 3, is the annual financial town assembly at Hopkinton Town Hall. That night voters can bring their ideas on the proposed town budget. Monday, May 2, is the first regular meeting of the Hopkinton Town Council for May.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO