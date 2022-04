Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced updates on when three Central Texas locations will be opening. A news release from Mighty Fine Burgers' parent company Tc4 & Co. Hospitality states the location coming to Belterra Village in Dripping Springs will open late 2022; the location coming to Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard in Hutto will open early 2023; and the location coming to I-35 and Kyle Crossing in Kyle will open mid-2023. The original Mighty Fine opened in 2007, and today Mighty Fine operates several restaurants throughout the Greater Austin area. The Hutto location will be the sixth. www.mightyfineburgers.com.

