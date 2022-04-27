No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire in South Bend

The two shootings that happened on Tuesday, April 26, in South Bend are connected. That’s the word from the Violent Crimes Unit. Officers were first called, just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Warren. A male victim suffered critical injuries. The second shooting was reported about 30 minutes later in the 1600 block of South Jackson where another male was critically hurt.

