Eight candidates – two Democrats and six Republicans - are seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks for the District 5 seat in the U.S. House. The 5th Congressional District encompasses Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence in North Alabama. Brooks, who has held the seat since 2011, is seeking the U.S. Senate seat to replace the retiring Richard Shelby.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO