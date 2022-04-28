ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Russia cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grieving mom said her family is one step closer to justice after her son was shot to death last month in Ahwatukee. Flagstaff residents who are in need of help can turn...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 10

smart bob
2d ago

Mark knows the election is coming and maybe he got out of the basement because he hasn't done anything except rubber stamp everything Biden is destroying. He won't see a 2nd term

Reply
15
DEK95AZ
2d ago

Well this is interesting. But nothing said about the Illegals crossing Arizona’s Southern Border over the last year? Seems Kelly’s priorities are somewhat out of order.

Reply
6
Jason Davis
1d ago

He is just trying to save his butt before the inevitable November elections when he will be voted out!!! Unless the Dems and libtards pad the elections with all the fake votes again!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi blasts 'outrageous and inexcusable FAA mistake' that led US Capitol police to issue evacuation order over harmless military flight dropping Army skydivers at Nationals baseball game

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration after the US Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol complex in an embarrassing mix-up over a plane carrying US military skydivers. Capitol Police on Wednesday evening falsely identified the small aircraft as a 'probable threat,' when in reality it was carrying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZFamily

More warm and windy days ahead for Phoenix

Flagstaff residents who are in need of help can turn to The Care Unit. Arizona doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the state. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase" for COVID-19 and Arizona doctors say the same thing is happening for the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

"The Care Unit" helps people in Flagstaff

A grieving mom said her family is one step closer to justice after her son was shot to death last month in Ahwatukee. Arizona doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday the U.S. is out of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kelly
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Sen#The Care Unit
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy