Grayson County, TX

College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball splits; Lady Vikings sweep

By Herald Democrat
 2 days ago

Dalton Beck was 3-for-3 with two home runs, walked twice, drove in five and scored three times as No. 13 Grayson College salvage a split against Hill College with a 13-12 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove and drove in three, Connor McGinnis was 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Dax Dathe was 2-for-5 with a homer, double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Devin Warner was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and scored, Davis Powell was 2-for-6, drove in a run and scored twice and J.D. Gregson homered for the Vikings (33-13, 20-5), who play a double-header at Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 10-4 loss. Warner was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, three RBI and scored twice, Noah Brewer doubled and walked, Chayton Krauss and Brandon Howell each singled and scored and Albert Serrano drove in a run.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 13, Hill 0

HILLSBORO — Tara Stewart homered and drove in four runs as No. 9 Grayson College had a 13-0 victory over Hill College to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Sage Harlow was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, J.T. Smith was 2-for-3, walked twice and scored three times, Carsyn Cox was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and score, Kye Stone was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored and Bailey Ross and Maddy Gonzales combined on a three-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks for the Lady Vikings (36-6, 22-3), who host Hill in a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 9-0 victory. Jordyn Ages and Gonzales combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and a walk, Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Harlow was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Stewart was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Ella Laurence was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Cox singled, walked and scored twice, Ellie Vance singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kaylee Hewitt homered.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball splits; Lady Vikings sweep

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

