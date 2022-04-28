Changes in Paducah parks

City's skyrocketing number of building permits creates need for more personnel.During what proved to be a busy session for Woodburn city planners, the Woodburn City Council approved a request to add an additional member to the planning staff. The April 25 meeting saw the council update the Woodburn Development Ordinance related to the Transportation System Plan at the behest of planners, who delivered a full report prior to the update. City Planner Chris Kerr reminded the council that the surge in construction in town has kept his staff immensely busy, then he requested the council add another full-time equivalent planner,...

WOODBURN, OR ・ 30 MINUTES AGO