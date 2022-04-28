Changes in Paducah parks

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. SBA says it opened the Centers to provide businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11, 2021, with […]
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In October of 2020, We brought you a story about horses who were abandoned by their owner the year before in the Barren River Lake State Park. Now, after almost two years of being in the care of Barren County officials, those horses have found a new purpose, making a significant impact on the community they are in.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former owner/director of a funeral home in Middlesboro has been indicted on charges of violating trust provision and theft, according to WRIL Radio. The report says a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Donald Clyde Creech on 38 counts of violating the trust provision of...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tornado-stricken county in western Kentucky will receive $8.5 million in additional support, signaling the start of a new round of assistance for a region working to recover from the devastating storms last December, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Hopkins County is the first county to...
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) announced it will hold a free, two-day disaster response medical and vision clinic for those in the Mayfield area. The clinic will be held the weekend of May 14-15 at the Mayfield Middle School, located at 112 W. College St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – With the help of the Dayspring Outreach Center, survivors of the December 10 tornado in Dawson Springs are putting the pieces together, one piece of furniture at a time. Through donations from the group ‘Christ in Action’, Dayspring received a semi-truck full of gently used furniture, and worked with furniture […]
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — It was standing-room-only at the New Brockton City Hall Meeting as parents were fighting for their kids to be able to keep recreational sports in the city. “We found out we were supposed to appoint a board by state law,” New Brockton Mayor, Kathryn...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 159 years ago, Cape Girardeau was home to a conflict brewing that is now known as the Battle of Cape Girardeau. It was during the Civil War and the battle was led by General John Marmaduke and Colonel Joseph Shelby with the Confederates and General John McNeil with the Union.
City's skyrocketing number of building permits creates need for more personnel.During what proved to be a busy session for Woodburn city planners, the Woodburn City Council approved a request to add an additional member to the planning staff. The April 25 meeting saw the council update the Woodburn Development Ordinance related to the Transportation System Plan at the behest of planners, who delivered a full report prior to the update. City Planner Chris Kerr reminded the council that the surge in construction in town has kept his staff immensely busy, then he requested the council add another full-time equivalent planner,...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders are teaming up to take unused or expired prescription medication off the streets. The two are promoting this year's Drug Take Back Day, which will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to...
