Ten athletes, three coaches and two officials will be the latest inductees to the Friends of Section IX Track & Field Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Sunday. The new class includes: Cornwall’s Aisling Cuffe and Mike Fitzula; Washingtonville’s Tim Grein and Stephanie Duffy; Middletown’s Aaron Saft; Tri-Valley’s Caryn Landau; and the 1976 Valley Central 2-mile relay team of Carlos Medina, Keith Bond, Dave O’Conor and Tim Dieckman. Valley Central coaches Gene Martin and Bob Decker and Liberty’s Hazel Yaun are new members, as are officials Eli Kosanovich and the late Bob Chapman.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO