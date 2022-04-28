ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins CEO steps down after 16-year run

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse has stepped down.

Morehouse’s decision ended a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles.

Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision.

The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.

Morehouse joined the Penguins as team president in 2007 and was promoted to CEO in 2010.

