Get A Taste Of L.A. In NYC At This Epic Bicoastal Culinary Experience

By Claire Leaden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dpjD_0fMM0kO500

This May, the Los Angeles Times (along with City National Bank) is hosting an amazing tasting event , uniting top chefs from NYC & L.A. for one night only to promote bicoastal culinary appreciation.

“Coast to Coast” will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 7-10 p.m. at the historic Altman Building in Chelsea (at 135 W 18th St.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdE7I_0fMM0kO500
Courtesy L.A. Times

From NYC, expect heavy-hitters like:

  • An exclusive collaboration between Cervos Chef Aaron Crowder and director & actor Eric Wareheim sharing bites inspired by his new cookbook, Foodheim .
  • Chef Ed Szymanski from the Village’s Dame, known for pairing seasonal produce with fresh seafood and a movie-lover’s wine menu.
  • Semma , a brand new restaurant by the Unapologetic Foods group, serving heritage South Indian cuisine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHYNE_0fMM0kO500
Courtesy L.A. Times

And from L.A., enjoy all-stars including:

  • Chef Jeremy Fox of the award-winning Birdie G’s & Michelin-starred Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica.
  • Life-altering tortillas and meats from iconic L.A. Mexican food street vendor, El Ruso .
  • Chef Minh Phan from the modern Angeleno restaurant with an Asian flare redefining fine dining, Michelin -starred Phenakite .

Remember this is only a small taste of the talent – there are plenty more participating!

You can grab tickets to “Coast to Coast” on the L.A. Times website here . They are all-inclusive, featuring bites from all chefs, plus spirits, wine and more.

Make your reservation before it’s too late & get ready to take a bite out of both cities at once!

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Street#Epic#Mexican Food#Food Drink#The Los Angeles Times#City National Bank#Nyc L A#Unapologetic Foods#South Indian#Birdie G#Michelin#L A Mexican#El Ruso#Angeleno#Asian#The L A Times
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

