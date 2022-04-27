Get A Taste Of L.A. In NYC At This Epic Bicoastal Culinary Experience
This May, the Los Angeles Times (along with City National Bank) is hosting an amazing tasting event , uniting top chefs from NYC & L.A. for one night only to promote bicoastal culinary appreciation.
“Coast to Coast” will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 7-10 p.m. at the historic Altman Building in Chelsea (at 135 W 18th St.).
From NYC, expect heavy-hitters like:
- An exclusive collaboration between Cervos Chef Aaron Crowder and director & actor Eric Wareheim sharing bites inspired by his new cookbook, Foodheim .
- Chef Ed Szymanski from the Village’s Dame, known for pairing seasonal produce with fresh seafood and a movie-lover’s wine menu.
- Semma , a brand new restaurant by the Unapologetic Foods group, serving heritage South Indian cuisine.
And from L.A., enjoy all-stars including:
- Chef Jeremy Fox of the award-winning Birdie G’s & Michelin-starred Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica.
- Life-altering tortillas and meats from iconic L.A. Mexican food street vendor, El Ruso .
- Chef Minh Phan from the modern Angeleno restaurant with an Asian flare redefining fine dining, Michelin -starred Phenakite .
Remember this is only a small taste of the talent – there are plenty more participating!
You can grab tickets to “Coast to Coast” on the L.A. Times website here . They are all-inclusive, featuring bites from all chefs, plus spirits, wine and more.Make your reservation before it’s too late & get ready to take a bite out of both cities at once!
Comments / 0