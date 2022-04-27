Get A Taste Of L.A. In NYC At This Epic Bicoastal Culinary Experience

This May, the Los Angeles Times (along with City National Bank) is hosting an amazing tasting event , uniting top chefs from NYC & L.A. for one night only to promote bicoastal culinary appreciation.

“Coast to Coast” will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 7-10 p.m. at the historic Altman Building in Chelsea (at 135 W 18th St.).

From NYC, expect heavy-hitters like:

An exclusive collaboration between Cervos Chef Aaron Crowder and director & actor Eric Wareheim sharing bites inspired by his new cookbook, Foodheim .

Chef Aaron Crowder and director & actor sharing bites inspired by his new cookbook, . Chef Ed Szymanski from the Village’s Dame, known for pairing seasonal produce with fresh seafood and a movie-lover’s wine menu.

known for pairing seasonal produce with fresh seafood and a movie-lover’s wine menu. Semma , a brand new restaurant by the Unapologetic Foods group, serving heritage South Indian cuisine.

And from L.A., enjoy all-stars including:

Chef Jeremy Fox of the award-winning Birdie G’s & Michelin-starred Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica.

& Michelin-starred in Santa Monica. Life-altering tortillas and meats from iconic L.A. Mexican food street vendor, El Ruso .

. Chef Minh Phan from the modern Angeleno restaurant with an Asian flare redefining fine dining, Michelin -starred Phenakite .

Remember this is only a small taste of the talent – there are plenty more participating!

You can grab tickets to “Coast to Coast” on the L.A. Times website here . They are all-inclusive, featuring bites from all chefs, plus spirits, wine and more.