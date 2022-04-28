ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crews Respond To Grass Fire In NW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a wildfire near...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Crews Respond To Wreck Involving Multiple Vehicles In SW OKC

First responders have responded to a multi-vehicle accident in southwest OKC. The four-vehicle accident was reported on I-44 northbound near Southwest 15th Street. Oklahoma City firefighters were on scene trying to get a driver out of one of the vehicles. No injury information is available at this time. This is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Respond To Rollover Accident In SW OKC

UPDATE 8 P.M. : The road has been reopened. First responders are at the scene of an accident near a busy Oklahoma City interchange. The rollover accident happened on Interstate 44 northbound at the ramp to Interstate 240 in southwest OKC. Authorities said a concrete truck rolled over while driving...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Wildfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KTUL

Two Sapulpa men found dead after drowning in Keystone Lake

UPDATE (4/26): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the second man as 74-year-old Jerry Smith of Sapulpa. UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the second body has been recovered from the bay. Troopers say two adult men were recovered. One has been identified as 87-year-old Willis Smith of Sapulpa.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash, including 2 kids

WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
WATTS, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after crashing into Oklahoma City home during pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a suspect into custody after an overnight chase ended with a car crashing into a northwest Oklahoma City home. It was an eventful Wednesday morning for the people who live in a quiet neighborhood off Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. They told KOCO 5 they woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of a crash.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy