Crews Respond To Grass Fire In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled an early morning fire at an abandoned home in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Southwest 38th Street, near May Avenue. Authorities said about 75-80% of the home was burning.
First responders have responded to a multi-vehicle accident in southwest OKC. The four-vehicle accident was reported on I-44 northbound near Southwest 15th Street. Oklahoma City firefighters were on scene trying to get a driver out of one of the vehicles. No injury information is available at this time. This is...
UPDATE 8 P.M. : The road has been reopened. First responders are at the scene of an accident near a busy Oklahoma City interchange. The rollover accident happened on Interstate 44 northbound at the ramp to Interstate 240 in southwest OKC. Authorities said a concrete truck rolled over while driving...
TULSA, Okla. — We are learning more about the woman who died in an RV fire last week. Jennifer Danielle Ball was a 41-year-old mom and a former school teacher. Her twin sister, Kimberly Rassmussen, says she’d been struggling with homelessness and had some mental health issues. “She...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after authorities found a woman's body over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma County. The sheriff's office said the homicide occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Luther Road. A neighbor, who said she spent all her free time with the victim, told...
A knife fight broke out in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday and ended with two victims going to the hospital. Police said one victim died and no one has been arrested. Police said it could be a case of self-defense, however, the investigation was still in its early stages. Residents...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma football legend saved a woman from a car crash. Over the weekend, Marcus Dupree pulled a woman out of her car after it flipped multiple times. “I was like I got to check and see who it is. I got to...
UPDATE (4/26): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the second man as 74-year-old Jerry Smith of Sapulpa. UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the second body has been recovered from the bay. Troopers say two adult men were recovered. One has been identified as 87-year-old Willis Smith of Sapulpa.
WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a suspect into custody after an overnight chase ended with a car crashing into a northwest Oklahoma City home. It was an eventful Wednesday morning for the people who live in a quiet neighborhood off Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. They told KOCO 5 they woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of a crash.
