Senate candidate visits Mahoning County Republican headquarters

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Republican Senate Candidate J.D. Vance was in Boardman Wednesday evening.

Vance is up against seven other candidates.

He was joined by Steve Cortes, former Fox News host and Trump campaign advisor.

Vance has been endorsed by Trump, Trump Junior and Tucker Carlson. Some of his top issues he’s focused on are protecting conservative values, restoring America’s manufacturing base and defending small businesses in America.

“We’re gonna send a message that the old Republican party is not doing things the way..we’re not doing things that way anymore. In the new Republican party, we’re actually gonna fight for our people. We’re gonna put our people first,” said Vance.

Vance also said if elected he will focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back from China and securing the southern border, but he says the country needs new leadership to do it.

