Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces new Violent Crimes Task Force
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent...www.khq.com
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent...www.khq.com
Great. What are they going to do with 7 men? Are they trying to repopulate King Arthur’s Round Table or prevent and solve crime on a legitimate level? This is an embarrassing showing for the City. But, I am used to being disappointed nowadays. God Speed Power Rangers.
What good is a task force in a catch and release city??..Let the law enforcement agencies do their jobs..Keep the criminals in jail and keep the general public safe..It's not rocket science..That mayor of Spokane is just as useless as Inslee
Comments / 10