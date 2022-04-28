ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces new Violent Crimes Task Force

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent...

Schnitzel von Katzen
2d ago

Great. What are they going to do with 7 men? Are they trying to repopulate King Arthur’s Round Table or prevent and solve crime on a legitimate level? This is an embarrassing showing for the City. But, I am used to being disappointed nowadays. God Speed Power Rangers.

Duane M
2d ago

What good is a task force in a catch and release city??..Let the law enforcement agencies do their jobs..Keep the criminals in jail and keep the general public safe..It's not rocket science..That mayor of Spokane is just as useless as Inslee

