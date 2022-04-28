ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Three teens charged in armed carjacking in Orangeburg County

By Briasia Russ
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Three teens have been arrested and charged after a crime spree of violence. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a woman was carjacked at a Springfield gas station about 40 minutes before another woman was approached in a separate incident...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina teens arrested for ‘crime spree of violence’

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of three teenagers in connection to what Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described as “a crime spree of violence.” 17-year-old William Hampton Jr. and two juveniles ages 14 and 16 were taken into custody on charges connected to a carjacking in Branchville. According […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg officers search for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a woman that’s been missing since March 16. Tiara Schneider was last seen by her mother and was driving a blue-green Chevy Cobalt with Delaware tags. The vehicle’s front passenger window is broken, according to police.
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Branchville, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Crime Spree#Family Court
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Orangeburg and Columbia men sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Phillip Michael King and Anthony Lafayette Legette was sentenced to nearly 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms violations. “As recent events in our state have shown us, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy