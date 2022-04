Ballot Measure 2, which narrowly was approved by voters in 2020, had the effect of destroying the Republican primary, a time when Republicans and non-party voters could choose their candidates for the November ballot. Now, a guy like former Gov. Bill Walker, who left the Republican Party years ago, can appear on the November ballot as a Republican and fool voters into thinking he is a Republican. A guy like Chris Constant, now a Democrat running for Congress, could re-register as a Republican and fool the voters as a poser.

5 DAYS AGO