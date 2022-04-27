Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Joshua Wolfe

Baby on board! Vanessa Grimaldi is pregnant with her and husband Joshua Wolfe 's first child , eight months after tying the knot.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” the former Bachelor contestant, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 27. “I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes🖤.”

The Bachelor Nation alum shared black-and-white photos of her growing baby bump from a photo shoot with her husband. In one snap, the couple packed on the PDA as Grimaldi’s belly was on full display.

“Congrats!!!!! 😊,” former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay responded.

Another Bachelor alum Jenna Cooper shared her excitement, writing, “Omg aww yayy congrats, beauty!! So excited for y’all!❤️👏.”

Emily Ferguson gushed over the pregnancy news, adding, “Awwww congrats 😍😍😍❤️❤️.”

Emily’s twin sister, Haley Ferguson , commented as well, “Omgsh!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 😍❤️.”

Caroline Lunny got in on the celebration, writing, “YES YES YES!!!!! Congratulations!! I am so happy for you two!!! You’re going to be such a great mama.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Grimaldi and Wolfe got married in front of their immediate family in Montreal, Canada.

The couple got engaged one year prior . “August 9, 2020, will forever by my favorite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged,” the teacher wrote via Instagram at the time.

Us confirmed in January 2019 that Grimaldi had moved on with Wolfe following her split from Nick Viall .

The Canada native was previously engaged to Viall, 41, after accepting his proposal on season 21 of The Bachelor , which aired in 2017. The pair called it quits in August of that year.

The “Viall Files” podcast host showed that there was no hard feelings between the exes in August 2020, wishing Grimaldi and her then-fiancé a happy life together after news broke of their engagement.

“Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news,” Viall jokingly commented on her post at the time. “Congrats to you two! Lucky guy.”

The Wisconsin native, for his part, has been dating Natalie Joy since summer 2020.