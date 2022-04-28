Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine versus Kings

Boston Bruins fans are focused on the present right now with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin early next week, but there are also reasons to be optimistic about the team's future. One of them is the performance of top prospect Fabian Lysell. Boston's 2021 first-round draft pick...
The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer....
Netminder has compiled record of 33-8-3-1 in rookie season with Heat. Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named a First-Team American Hockey League All-Star, announced by the AHL on Thursday. Wolf, 21, is the first-ever member of the Heat to be named to the league's end-of-year First or Second...
2021-22 Team: Leksands IF (SHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 14th (Among EU Skaters) Although they often don’t get the same recognition as their offensive counterparts, defensive defensemen are crucial in a team’s success. Just look at the best defensive pairings in the NHL; Cale Makar has worked beautifully with Devon Toews, while Tony DeAngelo revived his career with Jaccob Slavin by his side. These players put in the hard minutes in their own end, allowing a more dynamic player to rush the puck and create scoring chances.
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft which takes place in just a couple of months on July 7 (first round) and July 8 (rounds 2-7). Barring a dramatic lottery jump, they will most likely choose 15th (depending on where they finish) which has produced players like Erik Karlsson, Al MacInnis, Ryan Pulock and Erik Brannstrom in the past.
The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Thursday morning. Broberg, 20, has spent two previous stints with the Oilers this year. He played eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 scoring one assist, then was recalled when Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were promoted to the NHL.
LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
Berube will guard the road cage Friday in Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Berube will get the nod for the season finale after Elvis Merzlikins manned the crease Thursday. In five NHL appearances this season, Berube has gone 3-2-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .910 save percentage. Pittsburgh still has playoff seeding on the line and will likely dress its best lineup as a result.
Perron (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Friday against visiting Vegas. The plan is for Perron to take the ice for a final tune-up game before the Blues square off against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs. He only missed one game with the lower-body issue.
MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
The Arizona Coyotes opened play at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Dec. 27, 2003 (known at that time as the Phoenix Coyotes) with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, so it seems only fitting that the club welcomes them back to town on Friday for its last-ever game in Glendale. Politics aside, it’s hard to not be emotional as the Coyotes suit up for the last time in front of fans at the place they’ve called home for the last 19 years.
Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
Pickard (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's season finale against the Devils. Pickard will finish the year having gone 1-1-0 while posting a sub-par 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage through three top-level appearances. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely have to settle for a two-way contract in order to continue playing in North America.
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
