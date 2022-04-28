ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

SCC Pre-Police Academy Program aims to fill Upstate law enforcement positions

By Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ub0B0_0fMLvHUT00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Community College is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to cut down on staffing shortages.

With crime on the rise, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing fewer people fill open positions.

“It’s more crucial now more than ever,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. “I totally understand why people are hesitant to get into this profession.”

It’s an issue the sheriff’s office said impacts the community.

“We always like to be proactive as opposed to reactive. When you are understaffed, a lot of times, all you can do is react and it doesn’t allow us the time to spend investigating incidents that you normally would, if you had enough manpower,” said Lt. Bobo.

There’s a new way, the sheriff’s office said, that is working in favor of Upstate agencies.

“We have this new Pre-Police Academy training and it’s going to help streamline and improve the ways in which we can train police and serve as recruitment for law enforcement agencies here in our community,” said Colton Grace, Director of Strategic Communications at Spartanburg Community College.

According to Spartanburg Community College, a fast-track course is scheduled to roll out this fall. It will offer a more hands-on experience for students with hopes to enter the profession, while cutting down on the time it takes to enter the force.

2 teens shot at Greenville Co. park

“It’s a more fast track. What would usually be a 15 week course in Columbia, you can do two days a week here and knock out your first eight weeks of training,” said Grace.

The college said you have to be 20-years-old to apply.

“Anyone aged 20 can apply for this program and spend a one-semester knocking out four courses, eight weeks of police academy training here in the community college in the communities they will hopefully go on to serve,” said Grace. “In these trainings they would take these basic law, basic procedures, criminal proceedings, and understand some of those things with the instructor versus in large settings with individuals in Columbia.”

“It’s a win-win for us,” said Lt. Bobo. “It gives them a huge leg-up and also knocks a month off of their academy training.”

After finishing one semester, student can apply directly to one of South Carolina’s law enforcement agencies. If accepted, deputies said students will finish the remainder of their training at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

Course credits for the program are to be put towards an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice, the college said.

“I hope there’s young people out here, men and women, who will take advantage of this opportunity, because we have never had an opportunity like this in this county before,” said Lt. Bobo.

The program is one that leaders at Spartanburg Community College are hoping will help minimize understaffing in law enforcement and improve the Upstate community.

“We have a very serious issue with shortages at both of our local police departments and we hope that this can be an option to shorten and streamline and improve the ways we bring in officers to serve in our community,” said Grace.

Applications are now being accepted for the program. To apply you can visit the college in person or apply online at sccsc.edu .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate sheriff’s office brings back ‘saturated patrolling’

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has used saturated patrolling in the past, and they said they are making it a priority again. During a saturated patrol, a large number of officers will go to, what they call, a crime hot spot. It’s a strategic way to increase law enforcement visibility “A lot […]
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Scc#Greenville Co
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
cbs17

Memorial arrangement released for South Carolina music teacher killed in head-on crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County, South Carolina crash Friday morning. The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy