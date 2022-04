The Green Bay Packers are currently without a go-to receiver. It’s something Aaron Rodgers has had for all of his 14 years as a starter. Green Bay is reportedly trying to swing a trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The club is also well-positioned to select a wideout in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, as it holds the Nos. 22 and 28 picks. A plethora of top-flight WR prospects will be available, with up to seven being projected to go in the first round.

