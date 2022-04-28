ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Family whose home was destroyed by wildfire reunited with pigs

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family, who lives north of Flagstaff, had to abandon...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
ABC 15 News

Infant pulled from pool at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An infant was pulled from a pool in San Tan Valley Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Gantzel and Combs roads after 10 a.m. Officials say an 8-month-old child was taking part in a swim survival school. During the training, the child reportedly inhaled water and went unconscious for about 30 seconds.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Arizona Game And Fish
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagstaff, AZ
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of homes near Prescott have been evacuated as a new wildfire burns in the Prescott National Forest. The Crooks Fire was first spotted around 10 a.m. on Monday about 10 miles south of Prescott. Forest officials say the flames are burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Fire crews attacked the flames from the air and the ground but so far, there’s zero containment. Smoke can be seen in various areas in the High Country, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 homes were evacuated in the Mountain Pine Acres area. An evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Families losing emergency food assistance

Best friends raised money for a 2-year-old with cancer and raised a ton. This segment is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. A mild morning in the 60s to start your day in Phoenix. Plan on a high of around 94 degrees later this afternoon. Flagstaff preparing for monsoon season using...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy