ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumelle, AR

Maumelle runner breaks multiple record despite lack of track

By Troy Lynch
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9mWL_0fMLu8jo00

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Don’t blink or you might miss Maumelle junior Jah Whyte.

Whyte is not only qualified for the Arkansas State Championships, but also broke a 5-West record for the mile and 800 meters.

“In the 1600 I ran a 4:37 and in the 800 I ran a 02:01:56,” Whyte explained.

However, the way Jah and his team train is a lot different compared to most schools.

Jah did all his training in a parking lot because his school doesn’t have a track.

“We just have to visualize all that stuff. Make a mark here. There’s the zone, take your steps. You know.” Maumelle track and field Head Coach Kent Chambers said. “”Ehhh… it’s doable.”

“I have this dream of leaving a legacy”: Benton man is fastest 80-year-old in America

So far, doable is working just fine, but some parents are getting impatient.

“Come to find out this has been going on for over a decade.,” Jah’s father, Melake Whyte said. “That the school has been built and still yet to provide these students with facilities and even access to resources of facilities.”

“It’s a little disappointing.” Jah continued.

But things appear to be changing for the better. Maumelle plans on building its track and field facilities, but when that will happen no one is sure.

“Everything has been passed I do believe through the boards and all. They’ve surveyed the land out here behind us. It’s in the works,” Chambers explains. “Hopefully we’ll have it ready before next season.”

Despite the setbacks and lack of facilities, the student-athletes are on the right track with 10 different Hornets qualifying for State Championships.

“It’s just the will and determination of the team. The team really is a family. Even the coaches as well.” Jah said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Arkansas family catches bear on Ring doorbell camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Springtime in Arkansas brings many things – blooming plants, warmer weather, and even animals too. It's something that some in North Little Rock are already seeing. Unfortunately, these specific animals are quite large--they're bears--and officials urge you to keep your distance if you come across one.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Maumelle, AR
Sports
City
Maumelle, AR
State
Arkansas State
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Huge traffic back up on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon. The northbound inside lane was blocked as well as the shoulder, IDrive Arkansas said on Twitter. Around 4:30 p.m. all...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field
WacoTrib.com

Baylor track and field headed to LSU for final conference tuneup

Baylor’s nationally ranked track and field teams will close out the regular season in the bayou, as they compete at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday. The Baylor men are ranked 11th and the women are 17th in the latest national rankings. The BU men are led by a pair of athletes who hold the No. 1 spot in the NCAA in their respective events — Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin and Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple Razorback athletes partner with Bobby Bones in NIL deal

Morning radio show host, and noted Razorback fanatic, Bobby Bones, has announced his partnership with three of Arkansas’ most recognizable athletes to promote his apparel brand “Can’t See Apparel”. Arkansas basketball’s Devonte Davis, and football’s Raheim Sanders and Bumper Pool have all announced their NIL deal with Bones. In promoted tweets, all three athletes say that each purchase from CantSeeApparel.com will be given back to the community by working closely with a local organization to ensure that kids in Northwest Arkansas can play completive sports, regardless of income level. I have signed an NIL deal with @mrbobbybones and his apparel company @cantseeapparel...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Diamond Hogs drop series opener to Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 5 Arkansas (32-10, 12-7 SEC) stumbled in its series opener against Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12 SEC), suffering a 4-2 setback on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Razorback starter Connor Noland battled adversity on the mound all night. The veteran right-handed allowed four runs on 11 base hits and four walks but […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Lopez Joins Razorback MBB Staff

FAYETTEVILLE – Matt Lopez has been named special assistant to the head coach, University of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today. With the Razorbacks, Lopez will gather and disseminate analytics, prepare film for opponent scouting for both coaches and players and serve as the academic liaison. Lopez served...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The first mobile sportsbook in Arkansas is now available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store. According to content partner KARK, the Betly Arkansas sportsbook app allows Southland Casino patrons and others to bet anywhere in the natural state. The mobile app became available...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

Mavs to host second camp for area youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks are hosting a basketball camp this Saturday, April 30. The goal of the camp is to help students young, old and of any experience level learn the basics of basketball. “They really helped with my confidence. They told me that if I missed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WDAM-TV

Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 Sports Director Taylor Curet. After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM 7, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018. Born in Baton Rouge,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy