Newman long-distance runner Ava Hartman was the runner-up in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races in the 2021 Class 2A track and field championships. The sophomore, who won the Class 2A state cross country championship in November, looks to be gaining momentum heading into the state meet after sweeping the two events at the Region 3-2A championships at Tad Gormley Stadium on Wednesday.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO