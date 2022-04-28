ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MO

Probable cause statement sent to Monroe County prosecutors alleging county clerk allowed candidates to file after the deadline

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
PARIS, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Secretary of State says his office found evidence of misconduct involving the Monroe County clerk after receiving complaints about election laws being violated.

In a statement, Jay Ashcroft said his office has sent a probable cause statement to Monroe County prosecutors alleging La Jeana Peterson allowed candidates to file after the deadline.

Ashcroft said, "We also have a responsibility to the citizens of Missouri who rely on the clerks and expect them to do their work fairly and according to statute."

ABC 17 News has reached out to the Monroe County clerk's office but has not heard back.

News Break
Politics
