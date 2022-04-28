Durham students condemn 'anti-white indoctrination' after being told to attend 'anti-racism training' following Rod Liddle row

Students at Durham University have been told to attend ‘anti-racism training’ after a row over journalist Rod Liddle.

The training is aimed at ‘ensuring a safer community for people of colour’. But students have branded it ‘anti-white indoctrination’, ‘divisive’ and are refusing to attend as it clashes with exam revision.

It comes after Liddle, the controversial Spectator journalist, was invited to give a talk at South College, sparking protests from students who claimed he was ‘racist’.

An email sent on Tuesday to undergraduates at John Snow College said training would be run by Durham’s People of Colour Association (DPOCA), a student body, and would be ‘mandatory’.

But after being contacted by the Daily Mail, the university said it was ‘not a University or College initiative’ and was ‘at the discretion of individuals’.

It is understood students were vowing not to attend the sessions. Samantha Smith, a Durham student, said on Twitter: ‘As a mixed race student, I refuse to take part in this anti-white indoctrination’.

Another called it ‘divisive’ and said ‘students should be revising for exams instead’.

A DPOCA spokesman said: ‘The intention of the workshop is to create a more inclusive, not divisive, culture on campus.’

A Durham University spokesman said: ‘The provision of this training was not a University or College initiative, but was taken by the student-led JCR at John Snow College.

‘The training is delivered by DPOCA, an association of Durham Students’ Union.

‘Anti-racism training can help to create a more respectful environment, but attendance is at the discretion of individual students.’

DPOCA has in the past run events such as ‘decolonise hiking’, a walk around Durham for ‘students of colour’.

It has also been campaigning to ‘decolonise the curriculum’ and has promoted online the ‘County Durham Palestine Solidarity Campaign’.

College head Tim Luckhurst, who had invited Liddle, was temporarily barred from duties while an ‘investigation’ took place into his conduct.

He was allowed to keep his job, but the university vowed to be more ‘inclusive’ and effect a ‘culture change’ following the incident.