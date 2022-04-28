ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham students condemn 'anti-white indoctrination' after being told to attend 'anti-racism training' following Rod Liddle row

By Eleanor Harding
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Students at Durham University have been told to attend ‘anti-racism training’ after a row over journalist Rod Liddle.

The training is aimed at ‘ensuring a safer community for people of colour’. But students have branded it ‘anti-white indoctrination’, ‘divisive’ and are refusing to attend as it clashes with exam revision.

It comes after Liddle, the controversial Spectator journalist, was invited to give a talk at South College, sparking protests from students who claimed he was ‘racist’.

An email sent on Tuesday to undergraduates at John Snow College said training would be run by Durham’s People of Colour Association (DPOCA), a student body, and would be ‘mandatory’.

But after being contacted by the Daily Mail, the university said it was ‘not a University or College initiative’ and was ‘at the discretion of individuals’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V8jk_0fMLta8a00
Students at Durham University have been told to attend ‘anti-racism training’ after a row over journalist Rod Liddle, pictured 

It is understood students were vowing not to attend the sessions. Samantha Smith, a Durham student, said on Twitter: ‘As a mixed race student, I refuse to take part in this anti-white indoctrination’.

Another called it ‘divisive’ and said ‘students should be revising for exams instead’.

A DPOCA spokesman said: ‘The intention of the workshop is to create a more inclusive, not divisive, culture on campus.’

A Durham University spokesman said: ‘The provision of this training was not a University or College initiative, but was taken by the student-led JCR at John Snow College.

‘The training is delivered by DPOCA, an association of Durham Students’ Union.

‘Anti-racism training can help to create a more respectful environment, but attendance is at the discretion of individual students.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj4vq_0fMLta8a00
The training is aimed at ‘ensuring a safer community for people of colour’. But students at Durham, pictured, have branded it ‘anti-white indoctrination’, ‘divisive’ and are refusing to attend as it clashes with exam revision

DPOCA has in the past run events such as ‘decolonise hiking’, a walk around Durham for ‘students of colour’.

It has also been campaigning to ‘decolonise the curriculum’ and has promoted online the ‘County Durham Palestine Solidarity Campaign’.

College head Tim Luckhurst, who had invited Liddle, was temporarily barred from duties while an ‘investigation’ took place into his conduct.

He was allowed to keep his job, but the university vowed to be more ‘inclusive’ and effect a ‘culture change’ following the incident.

Angelia Saylor
1d ago

Trump had nothing to do with thos...all this DIVISION didn't happen until BIDEN took office...

Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Person
Rod Liddle
Person
Samantha Smith
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
#Durham University#Condemn#County Durham#Anti Racism#Racial Injustice#Racism#South College#John Snow College#The Daily Mail#University Or College#Dpoca#Jcr
Daily Fort Worth

English teacher, known among students as the “pad bag teacher”, becomes national hero after providing free feminine products for economically disadvantaged female students who can’t afford them

Lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand-washing facilities and/or waste management, also known as period poverty, has been an issue for decent number of young females in the past decade, but the situation additionally worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic began leaving almost a quarter of U.S. students struggling to access period products.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
Fox News

Massachusetts parents sue school, say officials encouraged children to use new names, pronouns without consent

Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

