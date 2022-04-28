Multnomah County launching new program to help houseless

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. So you''re offended by the poverty you see in the Reganville's around the city and think the city should herd the poor and mentally ill into camps where they will be less visible and likely to adversely affect real estate prices. Here's a notion, rather than fanning the flame of hysteria and trying to thwart creating permanent solutions to this problem, you more than likely voted to create, you take the money you are spending on ads and lobbying and create the temporary shelters you desire.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO