ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County launching new program to help houseless

kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial guests visited Portland for the Timbers and Thorns PTFC For Peace match. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he will be proposing to expand Portland Street Response so that the team can...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing at-risk girl

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl missing since March 31. ODHS says it believes Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray is at risk and officials want to find her to make sure she’s safe. Aaronaja...
SALEM, OR
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Society
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Governor Kate Brown Declares Drought Emergency In Four More Oregon Counties

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state, bringing the total to 11 counties. The emergency declarations allow people who use water to seek temporary relief measures, such as moving water rights, drilling emergency wells and applying for state and federal aid.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
WWEEK

WW’s May 2022 Endorsements: Oregon Governor

Sixteen Democrats filed to run for governor this year. One of them wasn’t legally eligible to hold the office. The disqualification of former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof created a great legal drama, but it denies Democratic Party voters an alternative to the state’s establishment leaders. Of the remaining candidates, only former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and State Treasurer Tobias Read possess the gravitas and experience to be considered seriously for the nomination.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Street#Timbers#Peace#Thorns#Team Yellow#Uncifef#Southridge High School
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

People for Pilfering Portland

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. So you''re offended by the poverty you see in the Reganville's around the city and think the city should herd the poor and mentally ill into camps where they will be less visible and likely to adversely affect real estate prices. Here's a notion, rather than fanning the flame of hysteria and trying to thwart creating permanent solutions to this problem, you more than likely voted to create, you take the money you are spending on ads and lobbying and create the temporary shelters you desire.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Father of four gunned down in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The daughter of a man gunned down in Portland over the weekend is pleading for peace. "We have to come together and start showing empathy and love to one another," Laurel Monroy said. Monroy said her dad, Jose Monroy Castañeda, was out for a walk when...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nissan
News Break
Politics
The Portland Mercury

Multnomah County Jail Disproportionally Disciplines Black Inmates and Those With Mental Illnesses, Audit Finds

Life inside Multnomah County Jail facilities is disproportionately worse for people who are Black or have a mental illness, according to an audit released Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by the Multnomah County Auditor's Office, found that Black inmates and people with a mental illness are more likely to encounter discipline—especially in the form of isolation—and use of force than their peers behind bars.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy