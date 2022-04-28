ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County launching new program to help houseless

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County is launching a new program aimed at helping the houseless while assisting landlords. It’s called “Move-in Multnomah.”. The program offers incentives to landlords...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 7

km66
2d ago

as a man who has a voucher, mine being connected to my military service. I have to say their was a time when people that held vouchers were looked down on by landlords. thought to be 2nd class citizens or welfare mom's etc.. now landlords over half anyway see them as guaranteed $$especially in today's environment. to those that still look down at me and individuals like me. I never asked my country for help until I had to! and I wish I didn't have too. please stop acting as if I'm the problem! thank you 🇺🇸

Philip Mann
2d ago

the homeless and drug addicts from all across the country come to Portland Oregon. and apparently downtown in Salem can't figure this out

