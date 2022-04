Fire Weather Watch issued for Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for central and southwestern Missouri. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Dallas; Hickory; Laclede; Miller; Morgan; Pulaski Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Hickory, northern Dallas, southeastern Benton, Miller, northwestern Laclede, northwestern Pulaski, Camden and Morgan Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tipton to 6 miles west of Urbana. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Pomme de Terre Lake Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Pomme De Terre State Park Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Eldon Osage Beach... Camdenton Versailles... Village of Four Seasons Richland... Lake Ozark Pittsburg... Stover Laurie... Iberia Hermitage... Sunrise Beach Urbana... Saint Elizabeth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO