Minot, ND

Heather Hoffman gets $500,000 bond

By Becky Farr
 2 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Half-a-million dollars is the bond set by a Minot judge for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert last week .

At her initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond.

“[Hoffman] killed the father of her young child in order to succeed in a custody hearing in regards to this young child,” Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen said in court.

Cassandra Black Elk denied bond reduction

The prosecution also requested a no-contact order between Hoffman and her child.

Judge Douglas Mattson delayed the request and suggested it be solved through Social Services.

Hoffman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.

KX News

Victim of shooting in Minot identified

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting that took place in northwest Minot on Friday, April 22 as Alexander R. Eckert, a 22-year-old man from Minot. Minot police responded to the northwest Minot address on a report of an unresponsive male lying in front of a residence […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Social Services#Nexstar Media Inc
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KFYR-TV

Man pleads not guilty to rape of 14-year-old in Bismarck parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say raped a 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer is charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for incidents that took place in April and May of 2020 in Bismarck parks. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account under the name “Steven Hunter” to meet children.
BISMARCK, ND
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
