Horry County, SC

‘Hellhole’: PETA sues Waccatee Zoo over alleged Endangered Species Act violations

By Sallie Walkup, Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: The lawsuit linked in this story and video below contain images that may be disturbing to some readers.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — PETA filed a lawsuit against the Waccatee Zoo over alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act and other animal care violations.

The 123-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

PETA accuses the Waccatee Zoo of exhibiting more than 460 animals in conditions “in which they’re deprived of appropriate veterinary care and other necessities,” according to a news release. Other allegations include inadequate care for Lila the tiger, which it claims led to the tiger’s death and other animals living in poor conditions.

“It’s either that they don’t understand how to provide appropriate animal care or they just don’t care,” said Brittany Peet with PETA.

PETA argues that the zoo’s mistreatment of animals is a public nuisance under state law, according to the news release.

“Animals are languishing in this ramshackle roadside zoo’s cramped enclosures, where they have plucked out their own feathers, have been denied companionship, and are wasting away,” Peet said in a statement. “The plaintiffs look forward to bringing this hellhole before a judge and getting these long-suffering animals to reputable facilities where they will receive the care they desperately need.”

PETA is asking the court to order the transfer of the animals to reputable facilities, according to the release.

“Waccatee has the opportunity to stop this lawsuit in its tracks if it agrees to allow PETA to relocate the remaining animals at Waccatee to reputable facilities and stop operating as a roadside zoo,” Peet told News13.

Waccatee Zoo previously reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture after it was fined $7,800 for six violations of the animal welfare act .

PETA calls the Waccatee Zoo the “ worst roadside zoo in America .”

News13 reached out to the zoo for comment. We were told we were stirring up controversy and no comment would be made at this time.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC
