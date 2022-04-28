ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Kindergartners at North Woods International in La Crosse are out to change the world

By Amy DuPont
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? And how would you do it?

A class of La Crosse kindergartners has some pretty great ideas. The future change-makers at N orth Woods International School are hard at work.

Through the eyes of a kindergartner, t he world is quite simple. Play, eat, rest — and repeat. Teacher Kate Hooper encourages her students to explore all the world has to offer — t he good and not so good.

“T he goal of our school is to create global thinkers, ” she said.

Greg is a student in Hooper’s class and an aspiring change-maker.

“I t’s just so important. I want everyone to get clean water,” the 6-year-old said.

Greg and the rest of these pint-sized visionaries put their ideas down on paper, w ords and pictures describing one thing they believe will make the world a better place.

“T hose topics were really all across the board,” explains Hooper. Topics ranged f rom installing a bounce house at school t o building more affordable housing a nd encouraging kindness.

“E veryone [should] be treated nicely,” says Cobi, whose poster also included a drawing of his little brother.

The students sent their posters to businesses and organizations they hoped would help, including News 8 Now.

“S o you can put it on TV and they know to do clean water for people,” Greg explained.

It makes you wonder about what we can all do to help. The kids hope you will listen to the concerns and possible solutions of all community members — e ven those with the smallest voices.

“T hey are a pretty passionate group,” Hooper says. “If they want something they are going to work hard to get what they want.”

They may be little people, but they have big ideas and are already w orking toward the change they believe is possible.

Almost everyone who received a poster from Ms. Hooper’s class has responded. The class is still waiting to hear from President Joe Biden.

LA CROSSE, WI
