New Castle County, DE

Fire Weather Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination...

alerts.weather.gov

Great Bend Post

Thursday's Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
#Fire Protection#Fire Weather Watch#Atlantic Coastal Cape May
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pawnee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax... Ralston TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax... Ralston TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK...SOUTHEASTERN COWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Longton, or 13 miles northeast of Sedan, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cedar Vale, Moline, Longton and Elk Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Garfield; Logan; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Noble, north central Logan, western Payne and southeastern Garfield Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Lucien, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Perry, Perkins, Morrison, Marshall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lake Mcmurtry, Lucien and Hayward. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK

