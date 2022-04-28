ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Home Depot awards Florida A&M University $20K grant

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tumd3_0fMLqqC100

The Home Depot is giving HBCUs an opportunity to make some campus improvements.

The Retool Your School is 13 year long program involving students, teachers and community members to get their school funding.

Florida A&M University is one of the lucky winners.

"We are so excited!" said Britney Smith.

Britney Smith is the Assistant Director for Publications and Events at Florida A&M University.

She said this 20 thousand dollar grant from Home Depot will remind people of the importance of HBCUs and also,

"Will help to elevate HBCUs and the impact that it has everyday for the students that are here, for the rattlers that come back for different events and then for our prospective students in the future" said Smith.

FAMU is one of 59 schools that participated and 30 schools were chosen, separated into three groups of 10 based on how many students attend each school.

The Retool Your School Program gave grants ranging from 20 to 75 thousand based on who had the most votes.

Tiffany Mitsui is the Multicultural Marketing Lead at Home Depot and said its important to continue to give back to schools that changed so many lives.

"Being able to see just how passionate this community is about their school about their community at large its just so special" said Tiffany Mitsui.

FAMU was given 20 thousand dollars from a one million dollar grant and the goal is to complete a project that will improve the campus.

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Teacher escapes losing job for discussing student’s gender identity

A South Florida high school teacher who almost lost her job for discussing a student’s gender identity in class should be able to stay in the classroom, a state judge ruled this week. The case is a twist on Florida’s “don’t say gay” controversy, which has focused on whether teachers will be silenced from making supportive comments about gay and transgender people. This teacher, Vally Jan-Louis ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M University#Hbcus#The Home Depot#The Retool Your School#Publications And Events#Famu#Tiffany Mitsui
UPI News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms

April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms. The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

New Age Lynching: Police brutality and its affects on communities of color

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new art exhibit at Florida A&M University is shining a light on police brutality and how it affects communities of color. The display debuted at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives museum on Thursday, April 21. The exhibition is a part of a final project for a history course, and requires students to research victims of police brutality.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WCTV

HCA Florida Capital Hospital honors family whose son gave gift of life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida Capital Hospital celebrated the gift of life Wednesday, honoring a local family whose son saved two people through organ donation. Johnquez Grayer was the very first “donation after circulatory death,” or DCD, heart donor in this region. This kind of procedure is...
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Educators react to newly signed school measures in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new laws in effect in Georgia impacting your child’s education. Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of bills Thursday. One of the most talked-about, House Bill 1178, is known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.’ It states parents have the right to know and direct what their child is taught at school.
GEORGIA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as next commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Sen. Manny Diaz will become the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner. The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Diaz on Friday. The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced him as his choice to replace outgoing Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Diaz appointment is effective June 1.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Florida man wants all Bibles removed from school libraries, properties

A Florida man is proposing that his state school districts remove the Bible from libraries. Chaz Stevens wrote in petitions that the state “immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material.”. Stevens added, “Additionally, I also seek the banishment of any book that references the...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Holmes County Olympics held in Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Bonifay students got outside Thursday to participate in what they call the Holmes County Olympics. The Holmes County Olympics are put on by Holmes District Schools and volunteers, and this is the seventh year students have been able to participate in the event. The...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy