ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan's March factory output growth provides some relief for economy

By Daniel Leussink
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Corrects retail sales poll forecast to +0.4% from +0.5% in paragraph 5)

* March output rises 0.3% m/m, weaker than expected

* Manufacturers see output up in April, down in May

* Retail sales grow 0.9% y/y in March

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese factories saw output rise for the second straight month in March as strong global demand for high-tech chips helped to ease some doubts that are weighing on the country’s economic outlook.

After struggling to stage a convincing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s third-biggest economy is facing pressure from Russia’s war in Ukraine, high energy and commodity prices and strict Chinese lockdown measures that are hurting demand.

Factory output expanded 0.3% in March from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as growing production of items such as those of semiconductors offset a drop in motor vehicle output.

That meant output growth slowed from February, when it grew sharply by 2.0%. The increase was weaker than a 0.5% gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Separate data showed retail sales were stronger than expected after the government lifted pandemic curbs, rising 0.9% in March from a year earlier, which was bigger than the median market forecast for a 0.4% rise.

“Personal consumption will likely pick up ahead, but supply constraints are going to affect output,” said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

“Output and especially that of motor vehicles will likely be impacted by the prolonged impact of the semiconductor shortage as well as the lockdown in Shanghai.”

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to advance 5.8% in April, followed by a 0.8% decline in May.

Japan’s manufacturing sector has so far remained resilient in the face of uncertainty posed by the Ukraine situation that has led to a surge in commodity prices. A rapid weakening of the yen has also saddled exporters with higher input costs.

But private consumption, which accounts for more than half of gross domestic product, has yet to fully shake off the drag from the pandemic, after a record Omicron surge delayed its recovery.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Tokyo#Y Y#Japanese#Chinese
FOXBusiness

US economic growth may hit the skids

The U.S. economy likely slowed to a crawl during the first three months of the year, dampened by a record U.S. trade deficit and slower inventory growth after a very strong finish at the end of 2021. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is slated to publish its preliminary estimate of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks up, fuel inventories dip - EIA

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected while fuel inventories continued to decline in a tightly supplied market, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 692,000 barrels in the week to April 22 to 414.4 million barrels, short of analysts' expectations in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Omicron, imports expected to restrain U.S. growth in first quarter

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth likely slowed sharply in the first quarter as a wave of COVID-19 cases curbed activity, but retained sufficient underlying strength to keep the expansion on track amid headwinds from soaring inflation and rising interest rates. The growth rate, which is anticipated to...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Consumers Shrug Off High Inflation, Lean On Savings To Boost Spending

U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy