Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chariton County in north central Missouri Randolph County in north central Missouri Pettis County in central Missouri Howard County in central Missouri Saline County in central Missouri Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Slater to 7 miles east of Houstonia to near Windsor, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sedalia, Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Windsor, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, La Monte, New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Smithton, Higbee, Green Ridge, Keytesville, Otterville, Bunceton and Clark. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 114. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
