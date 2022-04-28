ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Nelagoney Pershing... Tallant TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS LABETTE MONTGOMERY NEOSHO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHANUTE, COFFEYVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, AND PARSONS.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Elgin to 2 miles west of Pawnee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Pawnee Fairfax... Shidler Wynona... Ralston Burbank... Blackburn Maramec... Skedee Foraker... Bigheart Pearsonia... Hulah Sunset Lake... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park... Pershing HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Polk; Story A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Polk, southwestern Story, southeastern Boone and northeastern Dallas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Johnston, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public reported nickel sized hail near I-235 and 8th Street/73rd Street in West Des Moines. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Polk City, Granger and Saylorville Lake around 1240 AM CDT. Slater and Big Creek Lake around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madrid. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 mile marker 72 and near mile marker 110. Interstate 80 between mile markers 120 and 136. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 9. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH...EASTERN PETTIS...HOWARD...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND COOPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Grundy, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Grundy; Henry; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CARROLL GRUNDY LIVINGSTON MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS HENRY JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, BELTON, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, LEXINGTON, MERCER, ODESSA, PLEASANT HILL, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, TRENTON, WARRENSBURG, AND WINDSOR.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Montgomery; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elk County in southeastern Kansas Southern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1139 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Longton to 5 miles northeast of Hardy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Caney, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Longton, Elk City, Peru, Chautauqua, Elk Falls, Havana, Elgin, Bolton, Sycamore, Niotaze, Buxton, Elk City Lake, Elk City State Park, Hale and Independence Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA LINCOLN LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CHANDLER, DAVENPORT, GUTHRIE, MEEKER, PERRY, PONCA CITY, PRAGUE, STILLWATER, STROUD, AND WELLSTON.
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Clarke; Decatur; Madison; Ringgold; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, CRESTON, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, LAMONI, LEON, MOUNT AYR, OSCEOLA, STUART, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Miller, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for central and southwestern Missouri. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Dallas; Hickory; Laclede; Miller; Morgan; Pulaski Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Hickory, northern Dallas, southeastern Benton, Miller, northwestern Laclede, northwestern Pulaski, Camden and Morgan Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tipton to 6 miles west of Urbana. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Pomme de Terre Lake Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Pomme De Terre State Park Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Eldon Osage Beach... Camdenton Versailles... Village of Four Seasons Richland... Lake Ozark Pittsburg... Stover Laurie... Iberia Hermitage... Sunrise Beach Urbana... Saint Elizabeth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

