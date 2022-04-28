ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Weather Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Check for updated...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Labette; Montgomery SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS LABETTE MONTGOMERY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COFFEYVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, AND PARSONS.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 1225 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Galesburg to near Chautauqua, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Independence, Caney, Peru, Chautauqua, Havana, Elgin, Bolton, Niotaze, Elk City Lake, Independence Airport and Elk City State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lincoln County through 130 AM CDT At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carney, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chandler, Stroud, Davenport, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 166 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Craig, northwestern Rogers, southeastern Osage, northwestern Creek, Washington, Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northern Tulsa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Copan to Jennings. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Nowata Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Barnsdall Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Ochelata Delaware... Jennings Avant... Westport MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Clarke; Decatur; Madison; Ringgold; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, CRESTON, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, LAMONI, LEON, MOUNT AYR, OSCEOLA, STUART, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Chautauqua to 4 miles south of Glencoe, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Pawnee... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Fairfax Barnsdall... Oilton South Coffeyville... Copan Ramona... Wynona Ochelata... Jennings Ralston... Avant Westport... Lenapah HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK

