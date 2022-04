Trenon Stanard had a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring Will Hunsinger and Brett Christopher to help lead Watchung Hills to a 5-4 win over Delbarton. Thomas Jova threw five and 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking five and striking out two for Watchung Hills (7-7). Preston Sepe came in in relief and shut the door, throwing one and 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball while striking out one to pick up the victory.

WATCHUNG, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO