Virginia Football Makes Top Five for Four-Star DL Joel Starlings

UVA is in the running for a four-star defensive lineman along with Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, and South Carolina

Tony Elliott has an opportunity for his first major recruiting victory in the class of 2023. Virginia football has made the top five for four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings along with Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

Starlings, a 6'5", 310-pound defensive lineman from Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, is the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Virginia from the class of 2023 and the No. 32 defensive lineman in the country.

Virginia makes final cut for two four-star defensive linemen (; 0:40)

Originally committed to Michigan, Starlings reopened his commitment in January after Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua left to take a job at USC.

West Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina have been in hot pursuit of Starlings for some time, but Oklahoma joined the fray with an offer in February. It did not take long for the Sooners to make their way to the top of Starlings' list and new head coach Brent Venables' great track record of putting defensive linemen in the NFL certainly played a part in that.

Starlings has scheduled official visits to North Carolina, West Virginia, Oklahoma and South Carolina for this summer and fall. Virginia is working on setting an official visit for Starlings to come to Charlottesville, but he has visited UVA unofficially three times, including a visit this past weekend for the Virginia football spring game.

Tony Elliott reacts to UVA football spring game (; 1:49)

Starlings is not expected to make a decision anytime soon, as he has official visits scheduled well into the upcoming college football season.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan

De'Andre Hunter Scores Career-High 35 Points in Hawks' Season-Ending Loss at Miami

UVA Women's Lacrosse Places Five Players on All-ACC Teams

Virginia's Jeff Conner Named ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Remains No. 11 in D1Baseball Poll

UVA Track & Field Athletes Break Records at Virginia Challenge

UVA Women's Basketball Signs Talented Point Guard Yonta Vaughn