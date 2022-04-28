ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Rhode Island couple spots black bear battling bird feeder

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steven Matregrano
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6fS5_0fMLqSCh00

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. ( WPRI ) — For Paul and Ellen Jones, black bear sightings are nothing new.

The couple, from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, told WPRI that they’ve spotted a black bear in their yard twice over the past two years.

And this year proved to be no different.

“I heard a noise outside, and when I got to the door, I saw the bear just standing there,” Ellen Jones recalled. “It showed its teeth and growled at me.”

The bear was primarily focused on getting the bird seed out of the couple’s bird feeder in their backyard.

“The bear was large, and when it stood up, it had to be about 5 or 6 feet tall,” Paul Jones said.

By the time the bear left, the bird feeder was reduced to pieces on their lawn.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhWBv_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDGyX_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i82Xi_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqWq_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RRvc_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scG6Q_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHPC8_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qK5ej_0fMLqSCh00
    Photo credit: Paul Jones

David Kalb, a biologist with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management Division of Fish and Wildlife, told WPRI black bears are the only species of bear that are found in the state.

Kalb said black bears typically venture out around this time, but the bear that destroyed the Jones’ bird feeder is the first reported sighting the DEM has received this year.

How to avoid bear conflicts in New York

“They’re looking for whatever they can find, so that means if you have bird feeders up, they’re going to sit in front of your bird feeders and they’re going to eat every last seed that’s in there until it’s gone,” Kalb explained.

This behavior is normal, according to Kalb, since bears are always typically in search of food. He urged everyone to avoid leaving bird feeders, among other food sources, outdoors.

Kalb said bears aren’t aggressive, so anyone who spots one shouldn’t panic.

“Generally, if you make some noise when you’re in the woods, bears are going to hear you or smell you long before you get close to them,” Kalb explained. “Bears are a natural part of our wildlife in Rhode Island and we should appreciate them from a distance.”

Anyone who encounters a bear should make their presence known by waving their arms or shouting at the bear. Kalb also suggested people never turn their back on a bear or attempt to feed one.

If Rhode Island residents spot a bear, Kalb recommends reporting it to the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

Rhode Island issues nearly 54,000 fishing licenses in 2021, the second-most ever

The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council (RIMFC) on April 26 approved the state Saltwater Recreational Fishing License Program annual report, pending user-group input from anglers. The report provides an overview of the license program, including the number of licenses purchased and funds raised, how funds were spent in 2021 and the plans and initiatives planned for 2022.
HOBBIES
Newport Buzz

Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week Set for May 15-21

Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos announced today that Quahog Week – the annual event spotlighting Rhode Island’s favorite bivalve as well as the most economically important resource harvested from Narragansett Bay – will run May 15-21. Now in its sixth year, Quahog Week exists to promote the cultural and economic importance of the local quahog and raise awareness and demand for local seafood and the RI Seafood brand.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Kingstown, RI
Sports
City
South Kingstown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bears#Black Bear#Wpri#Paul Jones Photo#Dem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

The quack is back: Record number of ducks sold as Pawcatuck River race returns

WESTERLY — The competition will be fierce on Saturday as 20,000 rubber ducks make their way down the Pawcatuck River when the race returns for the first time since 2019. The number of ducks in the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce-sponsored race is always the same. What makes this year different is the unusually high number of ducks that have been sold or sponsored by individuals. As of Monday morning, only 570 ducks remained to be purchased. The sales have already far eclipsed the prior record of 14,478 ducks sold.
WESTERLY, RI
WETM 18 News

Arbor Day founder was born in Upstate New York

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Known as the “tree planters holiday,” April 29 celebrates Arbor Day, which has a local tie to the North Country. J. Sterling Morton, the man recognized for starting Arbor Day traditions was born in Adams, located in Jefferson County, New York. However, the first Arbor Day was celebrated over one thousand […]
ADAMS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy