Three weeks from Thursday, major championship golf returns to Oklahoma. For the first time in 15 years, the best golfers in the world will gather in Tulsa at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship, which begins May 19. In a state with plenty of golf history, the PGA Championship will mark the 10th men’s major contested in Oklahoma, eight of those coming at historic Southern Hills.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO