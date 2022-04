Should Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) be wary of one of the new characters joining them in their Walking Dead spinoff?. Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will star in Isle of the Dead, according to Deadline. Izaak is “confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace,” his character description reads. “Izaak enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.”

