Spring Hill, FL

Have you seen Destinee? Authorities searching for teen last seen in Spring Hill

 2 days ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on April 1. Destinee Garcia was in Spring Hill, Florida,...

