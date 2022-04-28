ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Varina High School alumnus Alton Coston III awarded prestigious Truman Scholarship

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12obyO_0fMLoxsA00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC ) — In 2019, Alton Coston III, from Varina, gave a stirring speech at his high school graduation, moving many in attendance at the ceremony, as well as thousands online in a video of the speech that went viral. He spoke candidly about his battle with depression in his commencement address.

“Depression is something that a lot of teens, not even teens, but a lot of people, in general, go through,” Coston said at the Varina High School graduation ceremony three years ago. “I was depressed because my family simply could not afford for me to go to college.”

Varina graduate addresses struggle with depression in commencement speech

Despite his battle with depression, Coston was accepted to the College of William & Mary on a full-tuition scholarship. Coston, who is now in his third year of studies at the college, is continuing to excel. 8News has learned that he has been awarded the prestigious Truman Scholarship by the Harry S. Truman Foundation.

Coston joins 58 other scholars across the country named by the foundation this year. He is the first recipient from William & Mary since Katherine Swartz received the scholarship in 2008, according to the college’s website.

The Truman Scholarship will go toward funding graduate studies and fellowship opportunities for Coston. According to the Truman Foundation, Coston plans to pursue a joint M.Ed./J.D. degree that would combine his interests in education and law with the goal to protect students’ civil rights in public education settings.

Henrico students recognized in national art and writing competition

Congress created the Truman Foundation in 1975 as a monument to public service. A brainchild of the 33rd U.S. president, who did not attend college, the foundation is a federal agency within the White House organization. The foundation oversees the Truman Scholarship, a graduate fellowship awarded to those pursuing careers as public service leaders, and administers various programs to Truman Scholars that guide them in their careers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Education
City
Alton, VA
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S. Truman
WSLS

Little feet take over Roanoke College to celebrate athletes of all abilities

SALEM, Va. – An “inclusion revolution” has been happening at schools across Southwest Virginia as athletes of all abilities come together on the playing field. The annual Special Olympics “Little Feet Meet” is a celebration of that movement, and after being on hold in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, lots of little feet took over Roanoke College’s track and field in Salem on Wednesday.
SALEM, VA
Henry County Daily Herald

Death of James Madison University softball player ruled a suicide

The death of a 20-year-old James Madison University softball player earlier this week has been ruled a suicide, USA Today reported Thursday. The school, located in Harrisonburg, Va., announced the passing of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett on Tuesday. The Western Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia determined the cause of death.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varina High School#College#Highschool#The Truman Scholarship#The Truman Foundation
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names new director of Recreation and Parks

Henrico County officials have named Patrick W. Nalley director of the county’s Division of Recreation & Parks, which will be restructured with three assistant directors and will support efforts to attract sports tourism and other entertainment to the county. Nalley has most recently served as director of Recreation, Tourism...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Docs for Morgan annual event continues in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual tradition to raise scholarship money for future doctors took place a little differently this year. Docs for Morgan is a basketball game that raises funds for a scholarship in memory of Morgan Dana Harrington, who was murdered in 2009. The basketball shootout took place...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy