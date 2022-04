Padma Choudry, the newly elected Trustee of the Bedford Free Public Library, firmly acknowledges she is a “lifelong library patron” no matter where she is living. And although she’s only been a resident of Bedford for less than two years, when a seat opened on the Trustee board Padma seized the opportunity to run—and win—in the recent town election. Her colleagues on the Board gave her a warm welcome at their April meeting and in hallowed tradition, awarded her the post of Secretary for the coming year, which she agrees will be a great way to learn the workings of the group.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO